Benzinga Buzz: Disney At War, Harry Harassed By Paparazzi, Duck Hunt - The Movie?

Each week, Benzinga Buzz compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.
- Dissing Disney. It's getting ugly between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney Co. DIS. "DeSantis declared war on Disney and [CEO Bob Iger] believes this is a battle that [Disney] can win," says Puck News founder Matthew Belloni. It sure is! Disney doesn't back down. Remember that time the company successfully forced a grieving family to remove an image of Spider-Man from the headstone of their deceased 4-year-old son? Or, how about when it threatened to sue daycare centers for decorating their walls with Mickey Mouse? Both wins for Walt! Oh, what about when regulators charged Disney with 16 counts of animal cruelty? No, wait, it lost that one.
- Mad Magazine. Donald Trump Jr. is publishing a conservative "non-woke" men's magazine. Naturally, the news was met with laughter and sarcasm. "Isn't it weird that the conservative men talking about bringing manliness back are the biggest wusses in the world? Dude shoots endangered animals from cars and considers himself a hunter,” read one response. “I am sure this will go as well as Trump Steaks, Casinos, charities, water, university…. Etc,” read another.
- The Prince & The Paparazzi. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were reportedly chased by paparazzi following a charity event in New York. The couple claims that the pursuit lasted for almost two hours and endangered pedestrians. While Mayor Eric Adams promptly condemned what had occurred as “reckless and irresponsible,” the New York Times points out that he was "flummoxed by the idea of a two-hour high-speed car chase in Midtown Manhattan." Children on Razor scooters move faster than cars do in Manhattan. Also, the only "chasing" that goes on here is by dogs during off-leash hours in Central Park.
- Script Scarcity. The second season of Warner Bros. Discovery's WBD "The Last of Us" is on an indefinite hiatus due to the ongoing writers' strike. As a workaround for the absence of scripts, actors are now reading scenes directly from the original "Last of Us" video game that inspired the show. If that's the current norm, here's my pitch to Hollywood: "Duck Hunt - The Movie." One, old-school video game adaptations are hot right now. "Super Mario Bros." raked in a billion. "Legend of Zelda" is up next. Two, who needs a scriptwriter? Just have actors yell "quack, quack" and "woof, woof" in a recording studio. And then, plot twist, the ducks end up hunting the humans!
