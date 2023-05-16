Here Are Martha Stewart's Hacks For Staying Young, Even At The Age Of 81

Media mogul Martha Stewart, known for her successful career as a businesswoman, author and television personality, is still young at her age and heart, even at 81.

Stewart maintained an active and vibrant lifestyle throughout her life.

She recently made history by becoming the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, reported the Insider.

Here are the essential hacks which have contributed to her appearance and vitality.

Stewart stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and a balanced diet.

In one of her Instagram posts, Stewart mentioned that a month-long break from alcohol helped keep her skin smooth. She added that she went alcohol-free in January.

During an interview with Well and Good, Stewart said she keeps active through more creative ways such as tending her garden and maintaining her 156-acre property.

"And I just went to Madagascar with my family," Stewart told the outlet. "We hiked for miles and miles."

According to Insider, Stewart reads the newspaper and plays crossword puzzles daily to keep her mind sharp.

"As one gets older, and we were getting older the minute we're born, right away I think it's terribly important that we learn something new every day," Stewart told Prevention outlet.

"It really is about constantly enlarging your body of knowledge so that you can have interesting conversations, you can actually teach other people new things, you can help your grandchildren expand their vast and growing knowledge," she added.

