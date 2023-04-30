ñol


'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Set To Cross $1 Billion Mark At Global Box Office

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 30, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The animated feature has taken in more than $458 million in the U.S. since its release on April 5.
  • The film's projected weekend overseas haul is $69 million for an international total of $533 million.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which premiered in theaters earlier this month, is set to become the first release this year  to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. 

Based on the popular Nintendo game, the animated feature has taken in more than $458 million in the U.S. since its release on April 5, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The film features a star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black. 

The movie's projected weekend gross is $37.5 million from 4,204 theaters for a domestic tally of $487.5 million through Sunday, the Hollywood Reporter noted. The film's projected weekend overseas haul is $69 million for an international total of $533 million and $1.02 billion globally.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, horror film "Evil Dead Rise" ranks second with a haul of $13.5 million from 3,417 locations for a domestic tally of $45 million.

The movie "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" sits in the third position with around $6 million from 3,334 cinemas. 

"Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," which is back in theaters on its 40th anniversary, earned over $1.75 million on a single-day rerelease across 1,364 cinemas. The movie sits in the fourth position. 

Photo: Shutterstock

