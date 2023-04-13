Hasbro Hires Harley-Davidson Executive To Support Blueprint 2.0 Strategy

by

Hasbro Inc HAS announced two significant leadership changes on Wednesday.

The leading toy maker appointed Gina Goetter as the new CFO, effective May 18, 2023, which follows the previously announced retirement of Deborah M. Thomas.

Goetter joins Hasbro from Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG, which stated on Wednesday that the formal search for a new CFO is underway.

Also, Tim Kilpin joins Hasbro as President, Toy, Licensing & Entertainment, effective April 24, 2023. Kiplin is a Toy & Entertainment industry veteran, having most recently worked at PlayMonster Group LLC.

"We are excited to welcome Tim and Gina to Hasbro. I am confident that their skills and qualifications will complement Hasbro's existing leadership team as we execute against our Blueprint 2.0 strategy, which is focused on bringing our brands to life for consumers of all ages, maximizing the value of our IP, and creating long-term shareholder value," stated Hasbro's CEO, Chris Cocks.

Price Action: HAS shares closed lower by 2.12% at $51.30 on Wednesday.

