Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Harley-Davidson Inc HOG shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a CFO transition.

The Details: Harley-Davidson CFO Gina Goetter will step down from her role at the end of April to pursue another opportunity.

The company has initiated a formal search process for a new CFO. Until the search is concluded, Harley-Davidson vice president and treasurer David Viney will serve as interim CFO, effective April 28.

"I would like to thank Gina for her many contributions to Harley-Davidson since joining the Company in 2020 - we wish her well in her next endeavor," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

HOG Price Action: Harley-Davidson shares were down 5.76% after hours at $35.20 on the heels of the announcement, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Peter H from Flickr.