Nintendo Co. Ltd. NTDOY, a Japanese multinational video game company, has released the final trailer before its highly-anticipated movie “The Super Mario Bros.” hits theaters.

What Happened: As the theatrical release of “The Super Mario Bros.” movie approaches on April 5, Nintendo and Illumination have unveiled the final trailer for the film featuring Chris Pratt in the lead role of the iconic plumber.

See Also: Get the Scoop on Nintendo Direct — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release Date and More Releases!

In the trailer, a Luma says, “Fresh meat for the grinder… There’s no escape… The only hope is the sweet relief of death.”

Lumas are amiable creatures that assist Mario during his quests.

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Pratt, the movie also features Seth Rogen as Donkey King and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Why It’s Important: The movie decided to show up two days earlier to the party on April 5. It was previously scheduled for an April 7 release.

With the release of “The Super Mario Bros.” Nintendo is taking over the entertainment world with a one-two punch, including an amusement park extravaganza, reported The Verge.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: What’s Next For The Nintendo Switch? Nintendo Reveals Plans To Meet New Demand And Grow Sales