Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion Is Officially In Development

FromSoftware, the Japanese video game developer behind the mega-popular Elden Ring, announced the development of a new DLC expansion titled Shadow of the Erdtree.

Although no release date has been shared as of yet, fans of the game can expect new content to be added soon.

The announcement was made via Twitter, with both the official Elden Ring and FromSoftware accounts releasing tweets containing artwork for the expansion.

The new images showcase a dark and mysterious setting, suggesting that players can look forward to exploring uncharted territories in the game.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between,” the account wrote.

"Shadow of the Erdtree" is expected to bring fresh challenges and mysteries to the world of Elden Ring. Fans of the game have been eagerly awaiting news of updates since its initial release, and this DLC is sure to satisfy their cravings for new adventures.

It’s worth noting the open-world videogame sold more than 20 million copies in less than a year since its release and was honored with an unprecedented number of Game of the Year awards, having received recognition from prestigious events such as DICE, New York Game Awards and The Game Awards.

Its success can be attributed to its immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and engaging storyline. Plus, "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin worked on the game's world-building.

“Warmly welcomed by players and critically acclaimed, the title received various awards throughout the year. Both Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. are very thankful for each and every player stepping into this world,” game publisher Bandai Namco Holdings ADR. NCBDY wrote in a statement.

Photo: Courtesy of From Software via Twitter.