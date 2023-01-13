The Damar Hamlin Incident: No More CPR Celebration In Madden NFL 23, EA Says

After the dramatic incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who underwent cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2nd, EA Sports EA announced changes in its game “Madden NFL 23.”

Madden NFL is an American football video game series developed by EA Tiburon for EA Sports, named after Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and commentator John Madden.

As per Insider Gaming, the video game publisher stated that it will be removing the controversial CPR celebration soon.

“EA Sports is taking steps to remove the celebration from Madden NFL 23 via an update in the coming days,” an EA spokesman told CBS Sports.

What’s The CPR Celebration?

The animated CPR celebration can be activated after scoring a touchdown and selecting the “team celebration.”

The feature shows one player laying down, while a second player administers pretend CPR. Then, another teammate uses a pretend defibrillator to “revive” the first player.

But now, in light of the recent events, some gamers consider the virtual end zone dance to be insensitive, taking into account that Hamlin’s life was actually saved by CPR.

Fortunately, the 24-year-old athlete born in Pennsylvania is recovering and out of danger after a week in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.