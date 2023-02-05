Sims 4 Takes a Step Toward Inclusivity With New Patch Update: New Customizing Options For Players

“The Sims 4,” the fourth major title of the series of life simulation video games developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts EA, has a new patch that comes with more inclusive customization options.

The update, which rolled out this Tuesday, features a convenient light switch, improved building capabilities for console players, and bug fixes.

But the best of it all is that the new patch also introduces wearable medical gear such as hearing aids and glucose monitors, as well as trans-affirming customization options like binders and top surgery scars.

According to Polygon, this is not the first time that “The Sims” is making advances toward a better representation of the trans community.

For example, in 2016, the gender binary restriction for Sims was lifted, allowing players to customize their characters on a spectrum between masculine and feminine options. Then, in May 2022, Maxis introduced the ability to choose customizable pronouns for Sims, including the option to use neopronouns.

While most gamers celebrated the inclusive update (with many testimonies on how The Sims franchise aided players in their personal journey of self-discovery) other people attacked the game.

That’s the case of David Rubin, a conservative political commentator and YouTuber, who criticized the update on Fox News. "The woke mind virus has infected not only our government institutions but our educational institutions and our entertainment institutions,” he said.

It’s worth noting that "The Sims" franchise has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide, and it is one of the best-selling video game series of all time. Moreover, “The Sims 4” has over 50 million unique players since its release in 2014.

Image: Courtesy Maxis/EA