Apple Inc. AAPL Music subscribers and Rihanna‘s fanbase now have exclusive ways to experience Grammy award-winning pop star’s “musical genius” as they gear up for her much-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance.

What Happened: Rihanna fans can listen to radio host Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis interview the “Umbrella” star at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference via the streaming platform on Feb. 9.

With the new Apple Music Sing feature, subscribers can also sing along to their favorite Rihanna songs, listen to the “Rihanna Revisited Radio” station and access her songs with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The megastar’s “Road to Halftime” on Apple Music also includes an official collection of 32 playlists featuring the top songs that NFL teams listen to in the locker room, weight room, and on game day.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, Rihanna teased with a teaser on YouTube about what’s to expect from this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Users can watch the teaser here:

The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12 this year at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Super Bowl Halftime began in the late ’60s. It is one of the most watched events on TV and sometimes draws more viewership than the game — the most significant event in American football.

Previously, stars like The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna have famously performed at Super Bowl Halftime.

