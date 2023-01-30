ñol


How Much $100 In AMC, Gamestop Would Be Worth If Stocks Hit Highs From Meme-Trade Halts 2 Years Ago

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
January 30, 2023 4:36 AM | 1 min read
At the peak of the frenzy surrounding so-called "meme stocks" — brokerages and trading platforms restricted transactions in retail investor-boosted names like GameStop Corporation GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC on Jan. 28, 2021. 

The restrictions were placed by brokerages like Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, or WeBull.

Last year in June, a congressional report by the House Financial Services Committee (HFSC) was released. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) highlighted four main findings of the HFSC probe.

One of the key findings was that broker-dealers that experienced the most severe liquidity crisis put in the most expansive meme stock trading restrictions. Restrictions by Robinhood led to more than 30 user lawsuits.

The Investment: If an investor invested $100 each in GameStop and AMC on Jan.27, 2023, and the shares of these companies reach the intra-day high levels at which they traded on Jan 28, 2021, here’s how much they’d have. Note that AMC traded at $16.50 on that day in 2021 and GameStop at $120.75.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Shares Obtained Worth If Price Shoots Up To MemeStock Hype Percentage Change
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Jan. 27, 2023 $100 $5.51 18.15 $299.45 199.45
GameStop Corporation (GME) Jan. 27, 2023 $100 $22.82 4.38 $529.14 429.14%

The investor would have gained199.45% and 429.14% on their AMC and GameStop bets respectively. The $100 invested in AMC would turn into $299.45, while the same amount of GameStop shares would have returned $529.14. 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Meme StocksstonksEntertainmentGamingNewsEducationGeneral

