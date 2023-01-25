ñol


From Bingo To Video Games: 85% Of Grandparents Now Play Games Weekly

by Franca Quarneti, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A study revealed that 85% of the elderly people in the UK plays videogames at least once a week.
  • The elderly population is one of the fastest-growing segments in the gaming industry.
New research from Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF suggests that older adults are getting more and more into gaming.

The study shows that a significant proportion of older adults in the UK are embracing the world of video gaming, with over 85% of grandparents playing at least once a week.

Good-Bye Stereotypes, Hello Intergenerational Gaming

The survey conducted by Samsung indicates that many seniors are using gaming as a way to bond with family members, with 42% of the interviewees stating that they play to spend quality time with loved ones.

The study found that while a majority of grandparent gamers (51%) prefer to play alone, a significant number also play with their family members such as children and grandchildren (42%), or their partner (41%).

But that’s not all: 22% of the surveyed elderlies in the UK are also playing video games to stimulate their minds, while 23% find gaming to be a calming activity, as it allows them to take a break from the “busy world” around them.

When did this interesting trend start? The research has found that this tendency has been growing in recent years, with 19% of grandparent gamers starting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are still some obstacles to overcome: 32% of the “Old Age Gamers” cited difficulty understanding the technology, and 31% mentioned the need for someone to explain how to play.

Moreover, 29% of the surveyed felt that they did not have the appropriate equipment to play.

Gaming For The Elderly: A Growing Market

The global market for video games targeted at older adults is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 6% during the period 2020-2025.

Furthermore, the elderly population is one of the fastest-growing segments in the gaming industry. According to a study by the Entertainment Software Association, the average age of a gamer in the US is 35, and the number of players aged 50 and older has grown by 32% since 2012.

Taking all this into account, the gaming industry is starting to take notice of the older demographic, with a growing number of games designed specifically for seniors, featuring larger text, simpler controls, and educational content.

Image credits: carlesmiro and Zoa.Arts on Shutterstock

