Aubrey Plaza's Wild Hike In Italy: Taking Mushrooms and Getting Lost With White Lotus Co-Star Meghann Fahy

Aubrey Plaza, the actress who played Harper Spiller in the second season of the critically acclaimed HBO series "The White Lotus," shared a hilarious anecdote from her time filming in Italy.

During an interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," the Delaware native addressed a story told by her co-star, Meghann Fahy, in a previous interview with the Meyers.

See also: That Time Snoop Dogg Ate Mushrooms And Cried Backstage

On that occasion, Fahy recounted that she and Plaza had gotten lost while hiking in Sicily, during the filming of the Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD HBO series, and that Plaza started yelling at motorcyclists.

However, this anecdote lacks a key detail: both actresses had consumed psychedelic mushrooms and were extremely stoned at the time of getting lost.

Mushrooms And Hikes: A Nightmare For "The Withe Lotus" Cast

"She left out the most important part, which is that we were on mushrooms. And so, when she was telling the story...it was like, 'Aubrey was on the road, and all these Italian guys are on motorcycles, and Aubrey was like, 'Don't look at me!'" Plaza said. "I was tripping. It was terrifying."

Plaza, who also starred in "Parks and Recreations," "The Little Hours," and the movie "Emily The Criminal" now streaming on Netflix Inc NFLX, said she was terrified to see the motorcyclists approaching her: "We were lost on a highway and there were Italian men going 'vroom, vroom,' like, coming at me. I thought they were taking me to the dark side."

"She told a story that made you seem rude to Italian motorists," Meyers pointed out.

"I was tripping balls, b*tch," Plaza responded with a laugh.

Meanwhile, the actress and Meyers concluded that Fahy omitted the critical detail of the mushrooms because her parents were in the audience.

Plaza closed the topic by advocating for the use of mushrooms for mental health: "Mushrooms are really good for depression, though."

See also: How Will Psychedelics Become Medicine? A Scientific Review Of The Drug Development Pathway

Watch Aubrey Plaza's Interview With Seth Meyers Here:

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.