Barbara Walters Dies At 93: How Her Net Worth Compares To Justin Bieber

Barbara Walters, the revolutionary broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent, died on Friday. She was 93.

"She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women. Walters died peacefully at her New York home," AP quoted her spokesperson Cindi Berger saying.

On "ABC Evening News," Walters was the first female anchor on an American evening newscast in 1976.

Walters began her career as a writer and researcher for "The Today Show" in 1961 and became the show's co-host in 1974.

During her media career spanning five decades, Walters won 12 Emmy Awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

According to reports, her “Barbara Walters Specials” were some of the highest-rated shows.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, Walters' net worth was around $170 million, a little less than half of Justin Bieber's $400 million net worth.

Walters was the author of "How to Talk with Practically Anybody About Practically Anything" in 1970 and 2008's "Audition: A Memoir."

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to Walters on Instagram by posting a picture of them together and writing that she was nothing without Walters.

"She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her light," said Winfrey.

Photo: The Aspen Institute on flickr