Legendary Sports Broadcaster Al Michaels Applauds Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' Takeover: 'I Could Not Be Prouder'

Amazon.com. Inc. AMZN is set to broadcast its final NFL game of the season Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans.

Legendary sports broadcaster Al Michaels applauded Amazon ahead of the game for the job it had done since signing a deal with the NFL for exclusive rights to "Thursday Night Football."

"I'll put the production up against any production that I've seen on anybody's telecast over the past two years," Michaels said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What To Know: "Thursday Night Football" found a new home in 2022 after Amazon signed an estimated $1 billion per year deal with the NFL in August. "Thursday Night Football" will be available exclusively on Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video, for the next 10 years.

"I could not be prouder of the product that Amazon has been able to put out there this year," Michaels told CNBC.

No one really knew how it was going to turn out, he said, adding the production came together so quickly. But Amazon went "all-in," Michaels said.

The production trucks are state of the art and the people who Amazon brought on board are happy to be involved, he said.

The result was a Thursday night experience that looked like it belonged, like a "major league, big-time game," Michaels said.

Amazon had 13 million viewers for its "Thursday Night Football" debut and has averaged approximately 11 million viewers per game since.

Tonight's game could draw additional eyes as the Cowboys still had a chance to take the top spot in its division with some help from other teams and the Titans are still battling for a spot in the playoffs.

Michaels told CNBC that people loved the NFL so much because it was so unpredictable.

"Anybody that tells you they know what's going to happen, it's like picking stocks, they really don't know," Michaels said.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon is down nearly 50% since the start of the year.

Amazon shares closed Thursday up 2.88% at $84.18, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: QuinceCreative from Pixabay.