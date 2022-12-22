Esports Betting: Which Games Are People Wagering On? New Report May Surprise You

Tencent TCEHY’s “League of Legends;” Valve’s ”‘CS:GO” and “Dota 2;” Riot Games’ “Valorant,” and Montoon’s “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” were the most wagered-on esports titles in 2022 revealed a report by Rivalry, an esports-focused betting and technology company.

In fact, the first three video games represent 90% of the Toronto-based betting company's revenue, as per Esports Insider. “League of Legends” drove more individual bets, while “CS:GO” fans bet more per wager on average.

It’s also worth noting that "Valorant’s" volume of bets increased 264%, a considerable amount taking into account that the game was released very recently, in June.

Rivalry Wrapped 2022

The firm, which recorded its first-ever profitable month in October, also disclosed which were the top five mobile games by betting volume:

Montoon’s "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang" Tencent’s "League of Legends: Wild Rift" Tencent’s "Honor of Kings" Activision-Blizzards ATVI ’s "Call of Duty: Mobile" Garena’s "Free Fire"

As for the most wagered-on esports titles by region, Rivalry reported that the regional favorites were:

Australia: "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" Canada: "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" Latin America: "League of Legends" Southeast Asia: "Dota 2" Rest of World: Counter-Strike: "Global Offensive"

Furthermore, regarding the most bet on esports teams globally, Brazil fans showed their support for their national teams. The most waged on teams were:

Brazil’s FURIA Netherland’s Team Liquid Brazil’s LOUD Brazil’s RED Canids Korea’s T1

Steven Salz, CEO of Rivalry, expressed: “2022 was an incredible year for Rivalry. We have continued to extend our growth as a company, averaging 29% month-over-month growth from January to October, while our esports betting customer base has similarly increased in size and betting volume over that period.”

And added: “Rivalry Wrapped not only speaks to the specific direction of the betting segment but also where the trends are headed in esports generally. This includes correlations we see between betting activity and viewership growth, just as you would in traditional sports.”

What’s Next For 2023?

For the next 12 months, Rivalry expects more openness to gambling from video game publishers, according to Games Beat.

“In an era where engagement is the gold standard — especially with free-to-play dominating the market — betting might be a valuable tool for publishers. In one study, 69% of Millennial NFL bettors watched more sports than usual when placing a wager on a game. While this study didn’t focus on esports, the same principle applies,” explained Jordan Fagen, a member of the team which conducted the report.

Finally, in 2023 Rivalry announced it will also try to expand its footprint in mobile games and "Valorant."

