Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT is apparently working on a new feature that will allow Apple Inc AAPL iOS subscribers to generate the ideal workout playlists based on their health data via HealthKit.

What Happened: Hashtag inventor Chris Messina took to Twitter to highlight an under-development code, indicating that HealthKit integration in Spotify might be released soon.

According to Messina, the music streaming service will allow users to “Get the right music” based on their health data to match their workouts with the audio that motivates them. This will include the type of workout, distance and pace.

For the unversed, HealthKit is an iOS API that enables third-party apps to access data from Apple’s health app, noted 9To5Mac.

Why It’s Important: In November, Spotify updated its Apple Watch app experience by including larger controls, swipe motions and an improved library view. The new updates allow users to simply swipe to like a song.

To get the updated Apple Watch experience, users must have the latest version of Spotify’s iOS app.

