'PlayStation Blog Game Of The Year' Winners Announced: One Game Got 10 Of 16 Awards

The year 2022 is coming to an end and, naturally, the gaming industry is celebrating it with awards that congratulate the top games of the past 12 months.

This is the case of Sony SONY's "PlayStation Blog Game of the Year," the awards that cover 16 categories such as “Best Story,” “Best New Character,” “Best Multiplayer Experience,” and “Best Sports Game,” exclusively based on the vote of the people.

“A thank you to everyone who voted and – given the strength of titles released in the past 12 months – were stuck with some difficult decisions to make,” acknowledged the company on its web page. “And of course, our thanks to all the studios whose games have helped define PlayStation’s 2022.”

The awards had one clear winner: Sony's “God of War Ragnarok,” which won in 10 out of 16 categories.

Meanwhile:

“Gran Turismo 7” secured the award for “Best Sports Game,”

“Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection” picked up the prize for “Best Re-Release,”

“Stray” earned the award for “Best Independent Game,”

Warner Bros WBD 's “Hogwarts Legacy” achieved the honor of “Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond.”

Which other videogames received mentions?

Strong titles such as FromSoftware’s “Elden Ring,” Activision-Blizzard ATVI's “Call of Duty,” Epic Games’ “Fortnite” and “Fall Guys,” and Konami’s KNAMF “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection,” also had their deserved recognitions.

Check out the full list of winners of the 2022 “PlayStation Blog Game Of The Year” below:

Best New Character

Winner: Thor || God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Cat || Stray

Silver: Odin || God of War Ragnarok

Bronze: Malenia || Elden Ring

Best Story

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: The Last of Us Part I

Silver: Elden Ring

Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Best Graphical Showcase

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Horizon Forbidden West

Silver: Elden Ring

Bronze: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Best Art Direction

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Bronze: Stray

Best Audio Design

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Soundtrack of the Year

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Silver: The Last of Us Part 1

Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Best Accessibility Features

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: The Last of Us Part I

Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Bronze: FIFA 23

Best Use of DualSense

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Horizon Forbidden West

Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Bronze: Stray

Best Multiplayer Experience

Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Gold: Overwatch 2

Silver: FIFA 23

Bronze: Gran Turismo 7

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Gold: Fortnite

Silver: Final Fantasy XIV

Bronze: Fall Guys

Best Sports Game

Winner: Gran Turismo 7

Gold: FIFA 23

Silver: NBA 2K23

Bronze: F1 22

Best Independent Game of the Year

Winner: Stray

Gold: Sifu

Silver: Cult of the Lamb

Bronze: Inscryption

Best Re-Release

Winner: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Gold: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Silver: Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Bronze: Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

PS4 Game of the Year

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Bronze: Stray

PS5 Game of the Year

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Bronze: Stray

Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond

Winner: Hogwarts Legacy

Gold: Resident Evil 4

Silver: Marvel's Wolverine

Bronze: Assassin's Creed Mirage

