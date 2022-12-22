'PlayStation Blog Game Of The Year' Winners Announced: One Game Got 10 Of 16 Awards

The year 2022 is coming to an end and, naturally, the gaming industry is celebrating it with awards that congratulate the top games of the past 12 months.
This is the case of Sony SONY's "PlayStation Blog Game of the Year," the awards that cover 16 categories such as “Best Story,” “Best New Character,” “Best Multiplayer Experience,” and “Best Sports Game,” exclusively based on the vote of the people.
“A thank you to everyone who voted and – given the strength of titles released in the past 12 months – were stuck with some difficult decisions to make,” acknowledged the company on its web page. “And of course, our thanks to all the studios whose games have helped define PlayStation’s 2022.”
The awards had one clear winner: Sony's “God of War Ragnarok,” which won in 10 out of 16 categories.
Meanwhile:
- “Gran Turismo 7” secured the award for “Best Sports Game,”
- “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection” picked up the prize for “Best Re-Release,”
- “Stray” earned the award for “Best Independent Game,”
- Warner Bros WBD's “Hogwarts Legacy” achieved the honor of “Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond.”
Which other videogames received mentions?
Strong titles such as FromSoftware’s “Elden Ring,” Activision-Blizzard ATVI's “Call of Duty,” Epic Games’ “Fortnite” and “Fall Guys,” and Konami’s KNAMF “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection,” also had their deserved recognitions.
Check out the full list of winners of the 2022 “PlayStation Blog Game Of The Year” below:
Best New Character
Winner: Thor || God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Cat || Stray
Silver: Odin || God of War Ragnarok
Bronze: Malenia || Elden Ring
Best Story
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: The Last of Us Part I
Silver: Elden Ring
Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Best Graphical Showcase
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Horizon Forbidden West
Silver: Elden Ring
Bronze: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Best Art Direction
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Elden Ring
Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
Bronze: Stray
Best Audio Design
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Elden Ring
Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Soundtrack of the Year
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Elden Ring
Silver: The Last of Us Part 1
Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Best Accessibility Features
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: The Last of Us Part I
Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
Bronze: FIFA 23
Best Use of DualSense
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Horizon Forbidden West
Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Bronze: Stray
Best Multiplayer Experience
Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Gold: Overwatch 2
Silver: FIFA 23
Bronze: Gran Turismo 7
Best Ongoing Game
Winner: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Gold: Fortnite
Silver: Final Fantasy XIV
Bronze: Fall Guys
Best Sports Game
Winner: Gran Turismo 7
Gold: FIFA 23
Silver: NBA 2K23
Bronze: F1 22
Best Independent Game of the Year
Winner: Stray
Gold: Sifu
Silver: Cult of the Lamb
Bronze: Inscryption
Best Re-Release
Winner: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Gold: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Silver: Life is Strange Remastered Collection
Bronze: Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
PS4 Game of the Year
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Elden Ring
Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
Bronze: Stray
PS5 Game of the Year
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
Gold: Elden Ring
Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
Bronze: Stray
Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond
Winner: Hogwarts Legacy
Gold: Resident Evil 4
Silver: Marvel's Wolverine
Bronze: Assassin's Creed Mirage
