The internet is buzzing about the release of ChatGPT, a language model that uses artificial intelligence. The chatbot was created by OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 by CEO Sam Altman, as well as Elon Musk among the other co-founders.

What Happened: To give you an example of how advanced this tool is, Benzinga asked ChatGPT what it thought about Benzinga being the #1 Place For Investing And Wealth Building (it’s Benzinga's own phrase).

The response from ChatGPT, with no editing, is below.

Benzinga, the number one place

For investing and wealth building

With expert insights and advice

To help your finances take flight

From stocks to bonds and commodities

Benzinga has it all

With up-to-date news and analysis

To keep you on the ball

So if you’re looking to grow your wealth

And make smart investment choices

Head on over to Benzinga

And hear the market’s voices

With top-notch tools and resources

Benzinga leads the way

For those who want to thrive and succeed

In the world of finance and wealth today

Why It Matters: Crazy, right? The bot can write poetry, answer complicated questions typically reserved for professionals and understand questions and respond to commands such as “Proofread this story and make it sound happier.”

Though with great power comes great responsibility — and it seems like users are already trying to exploit the powerful bot.

One Twitter user asked ChatGPT to find any exploits in an Ethereum ETH/USD smart contract. (Hackers tend to do this, oftentimes siphoning the funds tied to the smart contract.)

The ChatGPT bot did it and explained exactly how a user would exploit that specific smart contract to steal the funds.

Another user hailed the program, saying “It can preach” after asking the bot to deliver a religious sermon.

“I’m really worried about this ChatGPT,” another user wrote, “It’s going to take tech jobs.”

OpenAI, the company behind DALL-E 2, said it trained ChatGPT, which interacts in a conversational way.

The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.

Read Also: Disney Makes AI Tool That Can Erase (Or Add) Decades Off Actors' Faces In Just A Few Clicks

Photo: Elnur via Shutterstock