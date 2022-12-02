'Jesus, Elon:' Jordan Peterson Seems Skeptical Of Musk's Neuralink Plans

Neuralink co-founder Elon Musk’s announcement that the company’s brain-chip device is ready for humans elicited a response from the controversial author and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.

What Happened: Peterson said, “Jesus, Elon, I hope you know what you're doing.”

In response, Musk told him that compared to artificial intelligence, Neuralink will be “slow and easy to assess, as there is large regulatory apparatus approving medical devices.”

“There is no regulatory oversight of AI, which is a *major* problem. I’ve been calling for AI safety regulation for over a decade!”

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, Musk showed off upgraded Neuralink chips that can be placed in humans as early as six months in a “Show & Tell” event.

After taking over Twitter in November Musk revoked the ban on a number of controversial accounts including that of Peterson and Donald Trump.

Responding to Peterson at the time, Musk said that the “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.”

Peterson was suspended from Twitter in July for violating policies related to abusive conduct after he criticized a doctor who operated on transgender actor Elliot Page. He called the platform a “rat hole” before he was banned.

