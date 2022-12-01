Meta Presents Mixed-Reality Experience At Art Week Where Doja Cat, GloRilla Perform

Meta Platforms Inc. META has launched Meta House at this year's Miami Art Week, which showcases the growth of digital art and Web3 evolution inside the art sector.

What Happened: From Dec. 1 to 3, Meta House will present a mixed reality experience, live performances by Doja Cat, first-time Grammy nominee GloRilla and more. In addition, an installation by emerging artists COVL and YONK will also be a part of this event.

See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Stock

"The next generation of art, culture and social interaction will be expressed through mediums that blend the physical and digital worlds — also known as mixed reality. And we envision the people leading this movement to be creatives from all backgrounds," Meta stated.

D'ana Nuñez, known as the artist COVL, collaborated with Meta on Nuevo Norte (New North), a virtual world. This was the first time COVL used AR and VR as art mediums to add a layer of interactivity to the artwork, which can be viewed through the camera on Instagram and Facebook.

Why It's Important: In October, Meta launched its latest VR device, Meta Quest Pro — the first headset that integrates inward-facing sensors enabling it to capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking. However, not everything is going well in Meta's journey in the metaverse and the tech giant is facing quarterly losses.

Despite all that, Mark Zuckerberg is expected to continue investing money into the metaverse.

Read Next: Facebook's 'Human-Level' AI Gamer Can Beat You At 'Diplomacy' Using Negotiation Skills