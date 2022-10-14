14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More

CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof.

With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce.

What Happened: Love him or hate him, Cramer is one of the most famous financial television personalities. Some have said his picks often go in the opposite direction of what he says, which has led to the creation of an Inverse Cramer ETF. Others have seen success stories over the years when Cramer was right.

Cramer noticed there were 59 stocks in the S&P 500 that recently hit new 52-week lows. Cramer chose to single out 14 of them that could “pop.”

“The S&P (500)'s down almost 25% for the year, and we’ve gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop,” Cramer said.

Cramer used PepsiCo PEP as a stock to illustrate his thesis.

“Nobody liked PepsiCo going into today’s earnings report.”

Cramer said the stock roared higher on an “excellent update surprise” on what was otherwise a “sedate” trading day.

Pepsi could have headwinds turning into tailwinds, Cramer added.

“I’m just trying to give you a more constructive perspective based on the prism of PepsiCo, a pathetic also-ran that suddenly turned into a big winner, and I think PepsiCo, by the way, is just getting started.”

The 14 Stocks: Here are the stocks trading at 52-week lows (Wednesday) that Cramer thinks could go higher:

KeyCorp KEY

Bank of America Corp BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM

Accenture Plc ACN

ServiceNow NOW

Domino’s Pizza DPZ

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK

S&P Global Inc SPGI

American Tower Corp AMT

Crown Castle Inc CCI

SBA Communications Corporation SBAC

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA

Cramer added comments on all 14 stocks. Here are some of the highlights:

“Most people are getting next to nothing on their savings,” he said, arguing banks such as Bank of America and JPMorgan can invest in treasuries and get 4%.

Cramer likes both Yum! Brands and Domino’s, adding he didn’t know “which will turn first.” There could be a downside in both, but if the Fed can turn inflation, these stocks could benefit.

Cramer said a Stanley Black & Decker investment could be early, but is an established company.

“This is everybody’s go-to tool maker, should it really be thrown away like this?”

Cramer likes the cell tower companies as the FCC won’t allow phone companies to merge, benefitting phone tower companies from more “long-term growth.”

Mid-America Apartment Communities has buildings in the South, one of the hottest markets in the country “where housing is in short supply.” Cramer said it was “just plain stupid” to sell this stock.

Photo: s_bukley via Shutterstock