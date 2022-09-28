Happy Meals For Adults Coming To McDonald's, Here's How Kanye West Could Be Involved

A top food item geared to children is getting an upgrade to appeal to adults in a move by one of the largest fast food companies in the world.

What Happened: The Happy Meal was launched worldwide by McDonalds Corporation MCD in 1979. It has been known over the years as a favorite for children, thanks in part to the toy included with the food.

McDonald’s is launching a new Happy Meal for adults as part of a collaboration with a leading streetwear brand.

On Oct. 3, McDonald’s will launch the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, an exclusive collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The boxes will be a limited time launch while supplies are available. The classic Happy meal box has been redesigned for the launch.

The adult Happy Meal will include either a Big Mac or 10 piece Chicken McNuggets along with fries and a drink. The toy in this case is a collectible figurine exclusive to the Cactus Plant Flea Market box. Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie and new character Cactus Buddy are the four collectibles that can be found in the adult happy meal.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan said.

Fans who purchase the adult Happy Meal on the McDonald’s App will get entered into a contest to win Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s limited edition merchandise. A website will also sell merchandise.

Related Link: Is Kanye West Working With McDonald's?

Why It’s Important: The new McDonald’s launch continues a push by the company to cater to a nostalgic feel, which this time comes in the form of old McDonald’s characters like Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie.

The launch by McDonald’s also continues the company’s push to use celebrities and iconic brands to attract new fans and customers.

In this case, two companies with ties to Kanye West are teaming up for a signature, exclusive drop, that could see people who haven’t been to McDonald’s in years explore the merchandise.

Cactus Plant Flea Market has launched several collaborations with West, who is among the celebrities that have helped boost the value and brand of the company.

Earlier this year, West announced he was teaming up with McDonald’s to help work on packaging for the fast food giant. He also starred in a Super Bowl commercial for McDonald’s.

While the Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration isn’t officially linked to West, he may have been involved in helping put the collaboration together. Previous rumors saw the potential for a Kanye West McDonald’s meal offering.

Instead, this streetwear partnership could have been influenced by West and could be the first of many to come. West could be a great brand ambassador for McDonald’s, as he has praised the chain for years, saying things like “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant” and “McDonald’s is my favorite brand.” West has also written about McDonald’s fries in his music.

West recently announced he was cutting ties with apparel partner Gap Inc GPS. While West will likely explore a new home for exclusive apparel, he could utilize his past relationship with streetwear brands like Cactus Plant Flea Market.

McDonald’s has previously launched meal offerings with celebrities like BTS, Saweetie, J Balvin and Travis Scott. Several of the collections led to sellouts and increased in-store traffic.

MCD Price Action: McDonald’s shares trade at $237.53 at the time of writing, versus a 52-week range of $217.67 to $271.15.

Photo: Courtesy of McDonald's