Paysafe Marks Entry Into Kansas Online Sports-Betting Market

- Payments platform provider Paysafe Ltd PSFE said it is entering the new Kansas online sports-betting market.
- The move will see Paysafe supporting multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players' credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments.
- The company's marketing technology and services provider, Income Access, is already powering the affiliate marketing programs of several Kansas iGaming brands.
- Kansas is the twenty-third U.S. state or jurisdiction where Paysafe has a presence supporting operators with payments.
- In Kansas, Caesars Entertainment, Inc.CZR, DraftKings Inc DKNG, and PointsBet have extended their longstanding payment partnerships with Paysafe.
- The three operators' Kansas online sportsbooks have plugged into Paysafe's payment gateway to support online credit and debit card deposits.
- Price Action: PSFE shares closed lower by 2.04% at $1.44 on Friday.
