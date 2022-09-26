Paysafe Marks Entry Into Kansas Online Sports-Betting Market

by

Payments platform provider Paysafe Ltd PSFE said it is entering the new Kansas online sports-betting market.

The move will see Paysafe supporting multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players' credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments.

The company's marketing technology and services provider, Income Access, is already powering the affiliate marketing programs of several Kansas iGaming brands.

Kansas is the twenty-third U.S. state or jurisdiction where Paysafe has a presence supporting operators with payments.

In Kansas, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR , DraftKings Inc DKNG , and PointsBet have extended their longstanding payment partnerships with Paysafe.

The three operators' Kansas online sportsbooks have plugged into Paysafe's payment gateway to support online credit and debit card deposits.

Price Action: PSFE shares closed lower by 2.04% at $1.44 on Friday.

