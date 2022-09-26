ñol

Paysafe Marks Entry Into Kansas Online Sports-Betting Market

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 7:47 AM | 1 min read
Paysafe Marks Entry Into Kansas Online Sports-Betting Market
  • Payments platform provider Paysafe Ltd PSFE said it is entering the new Kansas online sports-betting market.
  • The move will see Paysafe supporting multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players' credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments.
  • The company's marketing technology and services provider, Income Access, is already powering the affiliate marketing programs of several Kansas iGaming brands.
  • Kansas is the twenty-third U.S. state or jurisdiction where Paysafe has a presence supporting operators with payments.
  • In Kansas, Caesars Entertainment, Inc.CZRDraftKings Inc DKNG, and PointsBet have extended their longstanding payment partnerships with Paysafe.
  • The three operators' Kansas online sportsbooks have plugged into Paysafe's payment gateway to support online credit and debit card deposits.
  • Price Action: PSFE shares closed lower by 2.04% at $1.44 on Friday.

