Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Prime Video Claims The Crown, Boosted By Exclusive Thursday Night Football Rights

Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Shopping app has long been its most popular, but on the back of new benefits for Prime members, Amazon's Prime Video app claimed the top spot in the Apple Inc AAPL App Store last week.

What To Know: The Prime Video app usually sits outside the top 50 in the "Top Free Apps" section of the app store. It was ranked 46th at the start of September, according to data from SimilarWeb.

The 2022 NFL season officially kicked off with a Thursday Night Football game on Sept. 8. The Amazon Prime app actually trended lower in the app store through Sept. 14.

The second Thursday Night Football game took place the following day and was the first game in which Amazon held exclusive rights for the broadcast.

After signing a deal valued at around $1 billion per year, Amazon has exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football games through 2033 and it appears to be paying off right away.

Prime averaged 13 million viewers for its debut live stream, according to Nielsen data.

The Prime Video app saw download volume and usage surge on the day of the game, sending the app flying up the app store rankings. It was ranked third on the game day and claimed the top spot in the iOS App Store the following day.

Why It Matters: The Prime Video app is trending lower again following the spike last week, but another Thursday Night Football game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will kick off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

"By every measure, Thursday Night Football on Prime Video was a resounding success," Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video and global head of sports, wrote Monday in a memo to staff.

Marine also noted that Thursday Night Football was the most watched night of primetime content in Prime Video’s history and he confirmed the game led to strong sign-ups for Amazon Prime.

"The biggest three hours for U.S. Prime sign-ups ever in the history of Amazon – including Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday."

