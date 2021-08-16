Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Resort Management Company Apple Leisure Group For $2.7B
- Hospitality company Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) has agreed to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a luxury resort-management services, travel, and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners LLC, for $2.7 billion in cash.
- Hyatt expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- ALG's resort brand management platform AMResorts provides management services to luxury resorts in the Americas under the AMR Collection brand portfolio.
- The acquisition includes ALG's membership offering, Unlimited Vacation Club, travel distribution business ALG Vacations, destination management services, and travel technology assets.
- After the transaction, ALG's business will continue to be led by ALG CEO Alejandro Reynal and the ALG leadership team.
- "With the asset-light acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, we are thrilled to bring a highly desirable independent resort management platform into the Hyatt family," said CEO Mark Hoplamazian.
- ALG's hotel portfolio consists of over 33,000 rooms operating in 10 countries.
- Hyatt expects to fund more than 80% of the purchase with a combination of cash on hand and new debt financings, and the remainder with $500 million from equity financing.
- Hyatt held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: H shares closed lower by 0.50% at $72.14 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.