 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Resort Management Company Apple Leisure Group For $2.7B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 5:37am   Comments
Share:
Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Resort Management Company Apple Leisure Group For $2.7B
  • Hospitality company Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: Hhas agreed to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a luxury resort-management services, travel, and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners LLC, for $2.7 billion in cash.
  • Hyatt expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • ALG's resort brand management platform AMResorts provides management services to luxury resorts in the Americas under the AMR Collection brand portfolio.
  • The acquisition includes ALG's membership offering, Unlimited Vacation Club, travel distribution business ALG Vacations, destination management services, and travel technology assets.
  • After the transaction, ALG's business will continue to be led by ALG CEO Alejandro Reynal and the ALG leadership team. 
  • "With the asset-light acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, we are thrilled to bring a highly desirable independent resort management platform into the Hyatt family," said CEO Mark Hoplamazian.
  • ALG's hotel portfolio consists of over 33,000 rooms operating in 10 countries.
  • Hyatt expects to fund more than 80% of the purchase with a combination of cash on hand and new debt financings, and the remainder with $500 million from equity financing.
  • Hyatt held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: H shares closed lower by 0.50% at $72.14 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (H)

5 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Hyatt Hotels
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Hyatt Hotels Opens Thompson Savannah Property In Georgia
Hyatt Hotels Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com