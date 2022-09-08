ñol

Hyatt Launches Thompson Hotels Brand In Spain

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 2:07 PM | 1 min read
Hyatt Launches Thompson Hotels Brand In Spain
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp H has launched the first Thompson Hotels branded property, Thomson Madrid, in Spain.
  • The 175-room hotel has a Madrilenian flair for culturally astute travelers looking to immerse themselves within the vibrant Spanish capital.
  • It is located on Calle De La Montera, which connects the city's main square, Puerta del Sol, to the theaters, cinemas, and boutiques of the lively Gran Via Street.
  • Thompson Madrid provides three signature dining venues.
  • Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $90.93 on the last check Thursday.

