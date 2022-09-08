by

Hyatt Hotels Corp H has launched the first Thompson Hotels branded property, Thomson Madrid, in Spain.

The 175-room hotel has a Madrilenian flair for culturally astute travelers looking to immerse themselves within the vibrant Spanish capital.

It is located on Calle De La Montera, which connects the city's main square, Puerta del Sol, to the theaters, cinemas, and boutiques of the lively Gran Via Street.

Thompson Madrid provides three signature dining venues.

Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $90.93 on the last check Thursday.

