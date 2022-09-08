- Hyatt Hotels Corp H has launched the first Thompson Hotels branded property, Thomson Madrid, in Spain.
- The 175-room hotel has a Madrilenian flair for culturally astute travelers looking to immerse themselves within the vibrant Spanish capital.
- It is located on Calle De La Montera, which connects the city's main square, Puerta del Sol, to the theaters, cinemas, and boutiques of the lively Gran Via Street.
- Thompson Madrid provides three signature dining venues.
