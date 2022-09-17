Here's How Much Money Elon Musk's College Girlfriend Made By Selling Personal Photos At Auction

Billionaire Elon Musk's college photos, which his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne put for an auction, sold for $165,000.

Last week, Boston-based RR Auction said it was a collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from Gwynne.

Eighteen pictures of Musk were available for purchase on the auction site. These included photographs of Musk, some with friends and others with Gwynne.

When the auction ended, Musk changed his Twitter profile to one of the photos.

The gold necklace with a small green emerald that Musk gave to Gwynne as a birthday present sold for $51,000. A photo of Musk and Gwynne posing with four other resident advisors before a school formal in 1995 sold for $42,000.

The birthday card Musk signed to Gwynne, calling her "Boo-Boo," sold for nearly $17,000.

Gwynne told The Boston Globe she read about an auction of test papers that Musk graded and realized she had far more personal items she could sell, including candid photos, a birthday card from him, and a necklace he gave her.

According to the Globe, she now lives in South Carolina and plans to use some of the proceeds for her stepson's college education.

Musk and Gwynne began dating in the fall of the 1994-1995 school year, when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street part of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm.

Earlier, in an interview, Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley shared her thoughts about Musk and why she married him twice.

Photo: Created with an image from TED Conference on flickr