Elon Musk's New Mystery Gal Has Been Identified And You May Have Seen Her Before

After splitting with music producer Grimes, 33, in Sept 2021, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been spotted with a new woman.

The Dailymail reported that woman to be Australian actress Natasha Bassett, 29, who appeared as Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic ‘Britney Ever After’.

Grime and Musk broke up after over three years together. The pair share a son X Æ A-Xii i, who was born in May 2020.

In January 2020, Grimes announced her pregnancy on Instagram and later confirmed that Musk was the father.

Elon Musk and Bassett were photographed by the paparazzi while deplaning in Los Angeles.

According to HollywoodLife, Bassett is set to appear in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film, "Elvis," in which she plays Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on June 24, with Austin Butler playing The King, and Tom Hanks playing his manager.

The tabloid reports that Bassett and Musk “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.”

Previously, Musk dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018 and was dragged into her salacious libel trial with Johnny Depp.

Photo: Steve Jurvetson on flickr