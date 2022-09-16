Britney Spears Looks To Settle With Her Father And Tri Star Over Financial Dispute

Back in 2008, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker Britney Spears was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet.

Conservatorship is used to assume legal guardianship over another adult and is typically used when families need help dealing with that person's increasing medical, financial and mental health issues.

Before being placed on conservatorship, Spears infamously shaved her head bald in 2007. As she was undergoing mental health issues during her rise to stardom, her fans started a social media trend in 2009 that lives on today called #FreeBritney.

What Happened: On Friday morning, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart reached out to lawyers representing Jamie Spears and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, which was her former business manager.

As Spears' conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, 2021, TMZ sources said lawyers from both Tri Star and Jamie Spears approached Rosengart for a settlement that seemed to have been rejected.

Nevertheless, Rosengart began backpedaling last month, offering to end the legal fight for a $7 million settlement.

Rosengart is known for representing high-profile clients such as Steven Spielberg, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, to name a few.

Go To: Britney Spears Inks $15M Deal For Tell-All Memoir

According to NBC News, Spears' legal team said that Jamie Spears should be able to pay his own legal fees as he has taken more than $6 million of Britney’s earnings over 13 years. Instead, Jamie Spears petitioned for fees of up to $30 million to be paid to dozens of law firms.

Furthermore, TMZ sources have reported that both sides are willing to settle, while the question remains how much Jamie Spears is willing to pay, if any at all.

Photo: Randee St. Nicolas courtesy RCA