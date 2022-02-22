Britney Spears Inks $15M Deal For Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a tell-all book deal that will bring the pop music icon as much as $15 million.

What Happened: The New York Post’s Page Six, citing unnamed “publishing insiders,” said Spears will make her book authorship deal via Simon & Schuster, a division of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAA), formerly ViacomCBS.

The publisher snagged the rights to the singer’s book in a deal after a bidding war with a rival book company that the unnamed sources claimed will result in a deal that “is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas” — the latter referring to the 2017 deal with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama that brought the couple a reported $60 million.

Related Link: Ouch! NBC's Winter Olympics Coverage Down 42% From Four Years Earlier

Why It Happened: The 40-year-old Spears has been the subject of public and media fixation for both her music and her melodramatic off-stage life, including a 13-year conservatorship that pit her against her father, Jamie Spears, in a case that was settled in court in her favor last September.

Spears found herself in another family feud when younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears authored the memoir “Things I Should Have Said.” Spears replied to the book via Instagram in an open statement to her sister that accused the younger Spears of being a liar and “scum.”

But Spears also seemed to subscribe to the notion of fighting fire with fire — or in this case, fighting one tell-all book with another. Also last month, she posted an Instagram photograph of an old-fashioned typewriter with the caption: “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Photo: Marcen27 / Flickr Creative Commons