After a disappointing box office performance, Pixar's “Lightyear” was recently added to the Disney+. Here’s a look at how the movie did on the streaming platform and how it compares to other big releases.

What Happened: “Lightyear” was watched 1.3 billion minutes in its first week on Disney+, owned by The Walt Disney Company DIS, according to data from Nielsen Holdings NLSN.

The Nielsen data shows “Lightyear” was the third most-watched streaming title during the week of Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. “Stranger Things” and “Virgin River,” both available on Netflix Inc NFLX were the top two titles for that period.

The data also showed that “Lightyear” saw 36% of its audience come from ages 2 to 11 and 23% from 18 to 34.

The top ten for the week of Aug. 1 through Aug. 7, as shared by Nielsen was:

Stranger Things (Netflix): 1.424 billion minutes (34 episodes)

Virgin River (Netflix): 1.389 billion minutes (42 episodes)

Lightyear (Disney+): 1.306 billion minutes

The Sandman (Netflix): 1.021 billion minutes (11 episodes)

Uncharted (Netflix): 1.014 billion minutes

Purple Hearts (Netflix): 828 million minutes

Cocomelon (Netflix): 741 million minutes (18 episodes)

Keep Breathing (Netflix): 722 million minutes (6 episodes)

NCIS (Netflix): 692 million minutes (354 episodes)

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix): 678 million minutes (396 episodes)

Why It’s Important: The list shows “Lightyear” as the lone non-Netflix title in the top ten by minutes watched during the week the Pixar movie hit Disney+. “Lightyear” was also the most-watched feature film during that period.

The animation flick grossed $115.8 million domestically and $97.8 million in international theaters prior to its streaming release. The country’s international box office was likely harmed by a ban in several countries over a same-sex kiss.

The 1.306 billion minutes watched for “Lightyear” breaks down to 21.77 million hours watched for the Pixar title in its first week.

In January, the Netflix title “Don’t Look Up” broke a record for the streaming giant with 152.29 million hours watched globally in its premiere week. “The Gray Man,” released in July,” was watched 88.55 million hours on Netflix in its first week.

Netflix has had several movies top the 50 million hours mark in their debut week, including last week’s “Me Time,” starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Why It Matters: While “Lightyear” viewership was good for Disney+, it still trails Netflix by a considerable margin and could add pressure on Disney to get more blockbuster movies to the platform outside of theatrical releases.

“Luca” ranked as the most streamed movie in 2021 by Nielsen at 10.6 billion minutes viewed. The Disney title was not released in U.S. theaters.

Netflix ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers. Disney reported 152.1 million Disney+ subscribers in the third quarter.

Both Netflix and Disney are launching ad-supported plans that could increase subscriber count and add to the number of minutes viewed for movies and shows in their debut weeks. An ad-supported plan from Disney will launch on Dec. 8, 2022. Netflix has not confirmed a date or pricing for its ad-supported plan.