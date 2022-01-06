'Don't Look Up' Breaks A Netflix Record: Here's How It Happened

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s all-star climate change comedy, has broken Netflix’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) record for the most viewing hours for a film in a single week.

What Happened: “Don’t Lok Up” recorded 152.29 million hours watched globally for the week spanning Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, according to a Deadline report. It has also become the streaming giant's third most-watched film (in its first 28 days) of all time, following “Bird Box” and “Red Notice,” and it has the potential of bypassing both films within a short period of time.

Adam McKay responded to the news on his Twitter page by declaring, “I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”

How It Happened: Although the $75 million film generated mixed reviews from critics, its timely plotline regarding climate change and an A-list cast — including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande — has clearly piqued viewer interest.

“Don't Look Up” was given a limited theatrical release on Dec. 10 to qualify the film for the Academy Awards and other cinematic honors. It has already been cited among the top 10 releases of 2021 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute and has secured multiple nominations, including Best Picture nods, from the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards.

Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio in "Don't Look Up," courtesy of Netflix