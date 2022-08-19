Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential.

After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.

These three new exciting purchases that Buffett made are showing promising signs of growth while offering generous dividends.

Buffett Dividend Stock #1: Paramount Global Class B PARA

Dividend Yield: 3.70%

Annual Dividend: 96 cents

Frequency: Quarterly

Sector: Communication Services

Paramount Global is the rebranded recombination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate on global scale. It has not raised its dividends as of recently.

Paramount Global owns network property rights to Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT and Paramount Pictures. Total global direct-to-consumer subscribers rose to nearly 64 million, which reflects the removal of 3.9 million Russian subscribers. Five Paramount Pictures movies debuted at No. 1 at the box office in the first half of 2022

Buffett Dividend Stock #2: Ally Financial Inc ALLY

Dividend Yield: 3.31%

Annual Dividend: $1.20

Frequency: Quarterly

Sector: Financial Services

Ally Financial has a consistent track record of increasing dividends for the past five years. Ally Financial is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers, operating as a financial holding company and a bank holding company.

In the second quarter of 2022, Ally Financial had the highest quarterly originations since 2006, as consumer auto originations grew to $13.3 billion, with an estimated retail auto originated yield of 7.8%.

Buffett Dividend Stock #3: Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI

Dividend Yield: 0.58%

Annual Dividend: 47 cents

Frequency: Annually

Sector: Communication Services

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, a PC video game publisher.

The company has no track record of increasing dividend payments.

Some of Activision’s most popular games include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and Overwatch. Activision had 127 million monthly active users in the second quarter which contributed to the record first half segment revenue and segment operating income.

Photo: mark reinstein via Shutterstock