Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential.
After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.
These three new exciting purchases that Buffett made are showing promising signs of growth while offering generous dividends.
Buffett Dividend Stock #1: Paramount Global Class B PARA
Dividend Yield: 3.70%
Annual Dividend: 96 cents
Frequency: Quarterly
Sector: Communication Services
Paramount Global is the rebranded recombination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate on global scale. It has not raised its dividends as of recently.
Paramount Global owns network property rights to Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT and Paramount Pictures. Total global direct-to-consumer subscribers rose to nearly 64 million, which reflects the removal of 3.9 million Russian subscribers. Five Paramount Pictures movies debuted at No. 1 at the box office in the first half of 2022
Buffett Dividend Stock #2: Ally Financial Inc ALLY
Dividend Yield: 3.31%
Annual Dividend: $1.20
Frequency: Quarterly
Sector: Financial Services
Ally Financial has a consistent track record of increasing dividends for the past five years. Ally Financial is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers, operating as a financial holding company and a bank holding company.
In the second quarter of 2022, Ally Financial had the highest quarterly originations since 2006, as consumer auto originations grew to $13.3 billion, with an estimated retail auto originated yield of 7.8%.
Go To: Invest Like Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper With These 5 Big Dividend Stocks His Hedge Fund Owns
Buffett Dividend Stock #3: Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI
Dividend Yield: 0.58%
Annual Dividend: 47 cents
Frequency: Annually
Sector: Communication Services
Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, a PC video game publisher.
The company has no track record of increasing dividend payments.
Some of Activision’s most popular games include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and Overwatch. Activision had 127 million monthly active users in the second quarter which contributed to the record first half segment revenue and segment operating income.
Photo: mark reinstein via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.