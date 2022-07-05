Jeff Bezos Goes To Disneyland: Here's Why Fans Are Mocking Amazon Founder

The cost of going to Disneyland has gone up over the years. The world’s second-richest person is likely unfazed by the higher cost to go to the theme park labeled the “happiest place on Earth.” Here’s what Bezos did at Disneyland and why some people are poking fun at photos from his trip.

What Happened: Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos recently ventured to Disneyland theme park in California with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The Daily Mail shared photos and details of their trip to the Walt Disney Company DIS owned theme park.

Bezos and Sanchez were accompanied by five bodyguards and two Disney VIP tour guides. VIP tours cost around $3000 not including tickets.

According to reports, the duo enjoyed rides like The Incredicoaster, Toy Story Mania, Jungle Cruise and Grizzly River.

The duo were at the park for one day. Perhaps the short trip to Disneyland was to take Bezos’ mind off the news that his $500 million superyacht is stuck in the Netherlands and won’t be coming out anytime soon with a bridge standing in its way.

The trip also comes after Bezos’ wealth declined by $62.7 billion in the first half of 2022 to end June at $130 billion, ranking second to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

Why It’s Important: There is also a photo of Bezos riding Space Mountain by himself, which prompted some commentary from Twitter Inc TWTR social media users.

Several people were quick to point out that the photo of Bezos by himself on the Space Mountain ride encompassed the phrase “it’s lonely at the top.”

Twitter user @cbreakiron questioned why Bezos didn’t sit in the front row since he had the ride to himself.

“All by himself and he didn’t even get in the front seat? Come on man,” the tweet said.

Twitter user @fascistslayer79 took things a different direction with a dig at Bezos.

“Nice… nothing like riding a roller coaster with all the people who love you,” the tweet said.

Bezos isn’t the first celebrity to take a VIP tour at a Disney park, and won’t be the last. Often times, celebrities are criticized for causing guests to wait periods of time for a ride, so a celebrity can jump the line and ride by themselves.

Twitter user @maylodi tweeted on this angle.

“That took how many employees, how much electricity and how much security for one person to shut down a ride for those waiting?” the tweet said.

Photo: Created with an image from Daniel Oberhaus on Flickr

