Minnie Mouse Is Back On The Move: Disney And Lyft Team Up Again To Bring Back Minnie Vans

Walt Disney Co. DIS and LYFT Inc LYFT have teamed up again to bring Minnie Vans back to Walt Disney World, US News has reported.

What Happened: In 2017, the ride-share company originally teamed up with Disney Parks to provide guests an exclusive way to travel around the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Yet, when Disney World closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the service halted with it. Although the parks reopened in July 2020, the service didn’t immediately return.

As per health guidelines, the parks and hotels maintained a strict masking and social distancing policy, and therefore re-introducing the service wasn’t feasible. In April 2022, Park Management made the decision to drop its indoor mask mandate, marking the end of COVID-19 restrictions in the parks.

Then on June 7 of this year, an announcement came that the red and white Minnie Vans would be returning to the parks. They will once again provide guests an on-demand ride service around Disney World.

Why is it Important: By Disney and Lyft resuming this partnership, Lyft will once again generate revenue from the van service.

The service costs users anywhere from $20 to $50, depending on the time of day and distance traveled, and according to a local Orlando news outlet “Spectrum News 13,” there are 75 vans in operation at any given time.

As the economic outlook remains unclear, it is hard for investors and shareholders alike to predict how a company will perform, especially one as volatile as Lyft or UBER Technologies Inc. UBER. Now more than ever, it remains important for a company to grow its income sources to propel operations. Which is something Minnie Vans will do for Lyft, when the service resumes on June 29.