Disney To Reopen Shanghai Theme Park On June 30

The Walt Disney Co. DIS will reopen its Shanghai Disneyland theme park on June 30, three months after the site was closed during the COVID lockdowns that paralyzed the Chinese city.

What Happened: In a statement on the theme park’s website, the company said ticket sales and reservations for annual passes will be available beginning June 29. Onsite ticket booths will be closed for the immediate future and guests are recommended to purchase dated admission tickets in advance of their visit.

“In accordance with government regulations and guidance, Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations with limited daily capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols,” the company stated. “During the initial reopening phase, the majority of Shanghai Disneyland’s exciting attractions, rides, shows and shopping and dining locations will resume operations with controlled capacity. Some experiences such as Explorer Canoes, Selfie Spot with Mickey at the Gardens of Imagination and Marvel Universe will remain closed.”

The park’s management stated that “additional operational measures may also be adopted to accommodate social distance,” although it did not provide specifics on what that could involve.

Why It Happened: Disney closed its Shanghai properties on March 21 when Chinese authorities subjected the Greater Shanghai area to restrictive lockdowns following a COVID surge.

The company reopened three of its Shanghai venues — Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard — on June 10 and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the Disneytown shopping, dining and entertainment commercial district reopened on June 16.

Trading Action: Disney shares opened for trading this morning at $96.61; the 52-week trading range is $92.01 to $187.58.

Photo: Ryutora Koma / Flickr Creative Commons

