Amber Heard Considers Lucrative Book Deal On Heels Of Costly Legal Spat With Ex Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard may have an opportunity to divulge even more details about her toxic relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp now that their highly publicized civil defamation trial has ended.

What Happened: According to OK! Magazine, Heard is penning a book with the hope that proceeds can offset the costs associated with the trial.

The "Aquaman" star is in no position “to turn down money" due to the uncertainty of future acting gigs, a source told the tabloid.

As a result, a book deal may be one of her few possible income sources. But considering Heard's account of her relationship in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed is what led to the celebrity trial in the first place, author Dror Bikel told OK! that a lurid tell-all book could potentially spark another lawsuit.

A publisher has not been named for the book deal, which is said to be worth several million dollars.

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all,” OK! reported citing a source.

Heard has reportedly been paid for the scenes she filmed for an "Aquaman" sequel from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

Why It’s Important: On June 1, a jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp with domestic abuse claims. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages (reduced to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia’s statutory cap).

That means Heard owes Depp $10.35 million — a sum she can't afford, her lawyer said in an interview with “Today” host Savannah Guthrie.

Depp's legal team indicated on "Good Morning America" that the "Edward Scissorhands" star could waive the damages on account that this "was never about money."

Heard was recently filmed shopping at discount retailer TJ Maxx, a unit of TJX Companies TJX, by TMZ.

