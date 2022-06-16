Drake Announces New Album Out At Midnight: Here's What We Know So Far

What Happened: Drake, the megastar from Toronto, announced his seventh studio album will be released Thursday night at midnight. He made the announcement on Instagram to his 113 million followers.

Drake said in the Instagram caption that the album will be titled “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND.”

Unprecedented?: The post gathered more than 200,000 likes in less than 15 minutes on the platform. Drake is not the first artist to surprise release an album; in 2013, Beyoncé shocked fans when she announced her fifth studio album, self-titled "Beyoncé."

This will be Drake’s first album since "Certified Lover Boy," which came out in September 2021. Drake’s highest-selling album is "Views," with more than seven million copies sold.

The album will be available on Spotify Technology SA SPOT as well as Apple Inc AAPL Music.

It is unclear exactly who will be featured on the album, but it is likely it will at least feature some OVO artists, Drake’s record label. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Roy Woods and DVSN are all OVO artists.

This story is breaking, we will continue to update it.

Photo: Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock