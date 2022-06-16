'Barbie' Movie Going Viral For Image Of Ryan Gosling As Ken, Here's When The Film Hits Theaters

Actor Ryan Gosling is trending on Twitter Inc TWTR this week. But the actor isn’t trending for a comment he made or for a current movie he’s starring in, instead a photo of the actor as an iconic toy brand has the internet buzzing.

What Happened: An image of Gosling playing the famous Ken doll from the Barbie franchise has the internet discussing the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Gosling is featured in a stone-washed sleeveless denim jacket and jeans. The actor also has blonde hair and eight-pack abs.

The first image of Gosling as Ken was shared this week and highlights the upcoming film from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD and Mattel Inc MAT.

The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and also features Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae and Simu Liu. An image of Robbie as Barbie was released earlier this year.

Why It’s Important: Along with the picture, the movie got an official release date.

“Barbie” will hit movie theaters on July 21, 2023.

The movie was previously in the works with Sony Group Corp SONY before ending up at Warner Bros.

Strong interest in the movie and the characters could help boost sales of Barbie, the iconic toy brand owned by Mattel.

MAT Price Action: Mattel shares closed down 3.29% to $21.46 on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Discovery

