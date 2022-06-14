Could Joker And Harley Quinn Have A Bad Romance In Sequel? Here's Who The Studio Is Targeting To Play The Henchwoman

Musician and actress Lady Gaga is being targeted to play Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated “Joker 2” sequel movie. If Lady Gaga joins, the second movie could have a much different feel and even find itself in a new genre.

What Happened: The sequel to the 2019 award-winning “Joker” movie will feature Joaquin Phoenix once again in the title role. Starring opposite Phoenix could be Lady Gaga, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, Lady Gaga would portray Harley Quinn in the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD movie. Margot Robbie portrayed Harley Quinn in the 2016 and 2021 movies both titled “Suicide Squad” and "Birds of Prey" in 2020.

The movie is co-written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips, who penned the original 2019 movie. Phillips recently shared a picture on Instagram of a potential script and the name “Joker: Folie à deux” in reference to the movie.

The title references a medical term for “an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals.”

“Joker 2” is also said to be a musical, changing the genre from the original movie. Many people know Lady Gaga can sing and act, as demonstrated in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born.” Phoenix won the Best Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line,” a movie he starred in and did his own singing.

Why It’s Important: Along with the awards it won and critical acclaim, “Joker” was a box office success for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The movie has an 8.4 rating on IMDb, a movie database from Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. The rating ranks the movie as one of the top 100 movies of all time based on users’ votes.

The movie grossed $335.5 million domestically and $739.0 million internationally for a total box office haul of $1.07 billion. The movie ended its run as the fourth highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

WBD Price Action: Warner Bros. Discovery shares are trading down Tuesday at $13.76 versus a 52-week range of $13.72 to $31.88.

Photo: Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker," Warner Bros. Discovery Inc via IMDb