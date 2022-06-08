ñol

Dogecoin Founder Thinks Joker 2 Is 'Unnecessary'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 8, 2022 4:31 AM | 2 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus is not keen on Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the villainous Joker in a sequel to the 2019 film with the eponymous title.

What Happened: Markus reacted to the news of the upcoming Joker 2 film by saying “this sounds quite unnecessary” on Twitter. 

Why It Matters: In a recent post on Instagram, filmmaker Todd Phillips, who wrote and directed an origin movie about Batman's arch-nemesis, shared a picture of the script of the sequel titled — ”Joker: Folie à Deux.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

Phillips also shared a picture of Phoenix reading the script, which could be construed as an acknowledgment that the actor will play the role of Joker once again.

Markus’ comments on Twitter evoked support from his followers, some of which pointed out that the 2019 Joker was “brilliant” and the story was finished.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE traded 0.1% lower at $0.08, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Posted In: Billy MarkusdogecoinJoaquin PhoenixJokerTodd PhillipsEntertainmentNewsSocial MediaGeneral