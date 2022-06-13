Amber Heard's First Sit-Down Interview Coming This Week: Here's When And How To Watch

After losing the defamation trial ex-husband Johnny Depp brought against her, Amber Heard is set to share her thoughts on the case publicly in her first televised interview. Here are the details.

What Happened: A jury awarded a $15 million ruling to Depp in a defamation lawsuit. Heard has spoke out about the role that social media played in the court case leading to her not being taken seriously.

The public will now hear more from Heard in a sit-down interview set to air this week, according to Deadline.

Heard was interviewed by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on June 9. The interview will air on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA on June 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

Depp and Heard divorced in 2016.

An op-ed piece in the Washington Post by Heard was the subject of a lawsuit by Depp, who claimed the piece hurt his career and it was Heard who was the abuser in the former relationship.

Why It’s Important: The one-hour primetime special will be Heard’s longest public appearance since the court case and will likely be hyped by Comcast. The special could see strong demand from advertisers knowing that an audience will tune in.

Heard tells Guthrie in a preview clip that the jury decision could impact future free speech in America and other women coming forward in domestic abuse situations.

Heard plans to appeal the verdict, something that could also be covered in the interview.

Lawyers for Heard and Depp have spoke publicly, but neither actor has done a long sit-down interview on the case until now.

“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media,” a Heard spokesperson told Deadline. “Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week.”

Depp has no movies in the works with several studios dropping him from franchises prior to the court hearing.

Heard will be featured in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD, set for a March 2023 release.

Photo: Denis Makarenko via Shutterstock