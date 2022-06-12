ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Many People Watched The Jan. 6 Hearing, And Which Network Had The Most Viewers

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 12, 2022 4:39 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • NBC, CBS and CNN had 3.7 million, 3.5 million and 2.7 million viewers for their coverage respectively.
  • Viewership of the coverage on MSNBC and CNN was “well above” their usual primetime television ratings.

Hearings related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were aired live across many news outlets on Thursday. Here is a look at how many viewers tuned in to see the coverage.

What Happened: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its first round of live televised hearings.

Findings from an investigation along with previously unreleased interviews with involved parties were part of the live coverage of the hearings.

The hearings relate to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump related to the 2020 Election that saw Joe Biden win the electoral and popular vote.

Nielsen NV NLSN reports that 20.04 million viewers tuned in during the two-hour coverage of the event across 12 broadcast and cable stations that aired the hearings live.

ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS and MSNBC, a unit of Comcast Corp CMCSA, led the way with 5.22 million and 4.3 million viewers respectively.

NBC, CBS and CNN had 3.7 million, 3.5 million and 2.7 million viewers for their coverage respectively.

The Hollywood Reporter said viewership of the coverage on MSNBC and CNN was “well above” their usual primetime television ratings.

Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp FOX, chose not to air the hearings live and aired its traditional opinion shows. The network averaged 3.1 million viewers in the two-hour window.

Related Link: How The Betting Odds For Trump & Biden Fluctuated On Election Night 

Why It’s Important: Split across a dozen networks, the coverage of the live hearings was widely watched by primetime viewers Thursday night.

The next highest rated program unrelated to the hearings was the broadcast of the Eastern Conference Finals for the National Hockey League. The game, which aired on ESPN, was watched by 2.48 million viewers.

The 2020 Election showed that election seasons can generate huge viewership numbers for broadcast and cable news stations. The Jan. 6 hearings will air more live coverage in the future, which could see strong viewership and will likely see strong revenue for advertising and sponsorships thanks to the initial coverage figures.

Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Secretary of Defense on Flickr  

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 2020 election2020 presidential electionABCFox NewsJan. 6 hearingsJan. 6 riotmedia stocksMSNBCpolitical ad spendingEntertainmentNewsPoliticsGeneral