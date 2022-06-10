This Wordle Stumped Twitter Users: 'We Don't Need No Stinking...'

If you ever peeked at a friend's phone and noticed small green, red and amber tiles on the screen, or noticed your coworkers convene to solve a daily puzzle, chances are they're enamored with Wordle.

Josh Wardle, a software developer from South Wales, produced the game in October 2021. Today, Wordle has some 3 million daily active users.

So what exactly is Wordle?

Wordle is an online five-letter word game. Each day a new word is released and players have six attempts to guess what the word of the day is. Watch this video to learn the rules.

This brings us to Wordle 356, the word that stumped Twitter.

Piety! Looking at some of the social media chatter surrounding this word, some users were frustrated:

“Always did struggle with piety 😩😩😩”

“Piety, we don't need no stinking piety.”

So what does it mean?

This little-used word simply means the quality of being religious or reverent.

Piety is a virtue that may include religious devotion or spirituality. A common element in most conceptions of piety is a duty of respect. In a religious context, piety may be expressed through pious activities or devotions, which may vary among countries and cultures.

This can be done through attending church or praying to god.

Respect for your country, family, and parents is another fundamental characteristic of piety.

It comes from the Latin word pietas, which means devout or dutiful.

Though fans of the game had trouble with piety; it was not the toughest word to solve. According to Forbes, Wordle 245 on Feb. 19, 2022, was the hardest to beat.

That word was Swill, with 4.88 average guesses.