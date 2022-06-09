Blackstone Closes In Crown Bid After Australia Approvals: Reuters

- Blackstone Inc BX, the investment management company, is likely to take the reigns of Australia’s Crown resorts after the country’s regulators approve the bid, Reuters reported.
- Crown resorts have been mired in allegations of money laundering, making its investors nervous and eager for an overhaul or ownership transition.
- The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns made matters worse for the resort group’s profit, which took a big hit.
- The new approvals from regulators covering Sydney in New South Wales and Melbourne in Victoria take Blackstone a step nearer to closing the deal, the report added.
- Price Action: BX shares closed lower by 2.86% at $116.40 on Wednesday.
