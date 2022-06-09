ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Blackstone Closes In Crown Bid After Australia Approvals: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 6:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Blackstone Inc BX, the investment management company, is likely to take the reigns of Australia’s Crown resorts after the country’s regulators approve the bid, Reuters reported.
  • Crown resorts have been mired in allegations of money laundering, making its investors nervous and eager for an overhaul or ownership transition.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns made matters worse for the resort group’s profit, which took a big hit.
  • The new approvals from regulators covering Sydney in New South Wales and Melbourne in Victoria take Blackstone a step nearer to closing the deal, the report added. 
  • Price Action: BX shares closed lower by 2.86% at $116.40 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentM&ANewsMediaGeneral