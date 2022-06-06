Biden Will Appear For His First In-Studio Interview As President With This Late Night Talk Show Host

President Joe Biden will be a featured guest on a late night talk show this week. Here’s which show and what day viewers should tune in.

What Happened: The first in-studio late-night appearance by President Joe Biden is set to air this week. Biden will be interviewed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, June 8. The show will be taped earlier in the day at 5 p.m.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs on ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS. The episode will also be available to watch shortly after the live broadcast on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

Jimmy Kimmel announced the news of the interview during coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Biden will be in Los Angeles, where the show is taped, on Wednesday for the Summit of the Americas, a political gathering of officials from North American, South American and Central American countries.

Why It’s Important: This marks the first appearance as a guest on a late-night show in person for Biden since becoming president. He previously appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” in December as a virtual guest.

Biden previously made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in September 2019 when he was still campaigning for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The president also appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in September 2019.

The appearance by Biden could be big for Kimmel and ABC, with the in-studio later night talk show interview marking a first for the current president.

Photo: Created with images from Gage Skidmore on Flickr.