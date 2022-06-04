Shakira Confirms Split With Longtime Partner And Footballer Gerard Piqué: Why They Broke Up

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed that she has split with Spanish professional footballer Gerard Piqué, who plays for Barcelona.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," she said in a statement released by her agency, reports said.

Shakira and Piqué had been partners for 11 years, and they have two children together. They first met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where she sang the tournament's theme song "Waka Waka."

Rumors of a split began doing the rounds following reports that said the Barcelona star had allegedly cheated on Shakira.

Shakira began her singing career at age 13, with her debut album "Magia," which was recorded with Sony Group, Inc. SONY Music Columbia in 1990.

Photo: Courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org and Doha Stadium Plus Qatar