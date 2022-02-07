As Barcelona, Manchester City, And Juventus Embrace Tokenization, NFT Integration Might Be Just Around The Corner For The Sports Industry

Photo by Fachry Zella Devandra on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took the world by storm in 2021, morphing from a mystery term to the acronym on the tongues of nearly every investor on the planet. Social and economic divides have no place in the NFT mania – the digitalized proof of ownership technology has seduced celebrities like Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey and retail traders alike.

Now, NFTs have caught the attention of some of the world’s biggest sports team franchises. Italian soccer club A.C. Milan, for example, launched its own tailor-made NFTs on the Socios.com platform, and DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) launched an NFT transaction service in partnership with former National Football League player Tom Brady.

A blog post by Insider Sport includes a quote from football media company COPA90’s Head of Cryptomedia Pet Berisha on how both fans and clubs can benefit from the emerging sector.

“Tickets are being given as actual NFTs, imagine if you had the Liverpool Champions League 2005 ticket stub, that is probably worth a lot of money for someone,” Berisha explained. “In 100 years, let’s say you were there for the day that Leicester won the Premier League title, if that was a digital ticket that was immortalized on a blockchain that you have forever, that could be worth a lot of money for someone else as well.”

Getting Involved

“We’re already seeing the uptick in NFTs following the same adoption curve we saw over a decade ago with crypto, and now that adoption is starting to surface in games where NFTs can be staked and gambled,” Cryus Naini, CEO of information technology blockchain company Green Brick Labs, said in the Insider Sport post.

As NFTs and tokens make their way into the mainstream, Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) is one example of a company that could offer investors a potential opportunity to get in on the action. The company has built Fandom Sports, a prediction-based platform for gaming, microservices, and esports.

The company reports that through web-based machine learning, it allows Superfans to predict and wager on an almost infinite amount of outcomes. It also enables users to win non-fungible token (NFT) drops. Fandom Sports will also operate an NFT marketplace where users can win, purchase or earn NFTs within Fandom’s ecosystem and conduct transactions through the platform. The marketplace accepts all types of NFTs generated from any protocol.

Fandom boasts a business model with the ability to earn a number of revenue streams incorporating advertising, brand sponsorships, sports and e-sports leagues, platform integrations, wagering commissions, odds wagering, subscriptions, NFT minting, and auctions.

As Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain begin to embrace tokenization and experiment with a new vision of club-fan interaction, Fandom hopes to position itself to play a large role in the movement.

