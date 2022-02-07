As Barcelona, Manchester City, And Juventus Embrace Tokenization, NFT Integration Might Be Just Around The Corner For The Sports Industry

byJad Malaeb
February 7, 2022 8:41 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Barcelona, Manchester City, And Juventus Embrace Tokenization, NFT Integration Might Be Just Around The Corner For The Sports Industry

Photo by Fachry Zella Devandra on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took the world by storm in 2021, morphing from a mystery term to the acronym on the tongues of nearly every investor on the planet. Social and economic divides have no place in the NFT mania – the digitalized proof of ownership technology has seduced celebrities like Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey and retail traders alike. 

Now, NFTs have caught the attention of some of the world’s biggest sports team franchises. Italian soccer club A.C. Milan, for example, launched its own tailor-made NFTs on the Socios.com platform, and DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) launched an NFT transaction service in partnership with former National Football League player Tom Brady. 

A blog post by Insider Sport includes a quote from football media company COPA90’s Head of Cryptomedia Pet Berisha on how both fans and clubs can benefit from the emerging sector. 

“Tickets are being given as actual NFTs, imagine if you had the Liverpool Champions League 2005 ticket stub, that is probably worth a lot of money for someone,” Berisha explained. “In 100 years, let’s say you were there for the day that Leicester won the Premier League title, if that was a digital ticket that was immortalized on a blockchain that you have forever, that could be worth a lot of money for someone else as well.”

Getting Involved 

“We’re already seeing the uptick in NFTs following the same adoption curve we saw over a decade ago with crypto, and now that adoption is starting to surface in games where NFTs can be staked and gambled,” Cryus Naini, CEO of information technology blockchain company Green Brick Labs, said in the Insider Sport post. 

As NFTs and tokens make their way into the mainstream, Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) is one example of a company that could offer investors a potential opportunity to get in on the action. The company has built Fandom Sports, a prediction-based platform for gaming, microservices, and esports. 

The company reports that through web-based machine learning, it allows Superfans to predict and wager on an almost infinite amount of outcomes. It also enables users to win non-fungible token (NFT) drops. Fandom Sports will also operate an NFT marketplace where users can win, purchase or earn NFTs within Fandom’s ecosystem and conduct transactions through the platform. The marketplace accepts all types of NFTs generated from any protocol.

Fandom boasts a business model with the ability to earn a number of revenue streams incorporating advertising, brand sponsorships, sports and e-sports leagues, platform integrations, wagering commissions, odds wagering, subscriptions, NFT minting, and auctions.

As Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain begin to embrace tokenization and experiment with a new vision of club-fan interaction, Fandom hopes to position itself to play a large role in the movement. 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value

Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value

The equity index futures are mixed on Monday morning as the Nasdaq Composite ((COMP:GIDS)) appears to be picking up where it left off on Friday. The Nasdaq led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with the Nasdaq leading the fall, the information technology sector was the worst-performing sector. read more

Sports Business Journal Tweets '.@RafaelNadal announced that he has joined @TomBrady's NFT platform @Autograph'. BZ NOTE: DraftKings Works With Autograph For Some Of Their NFTs

https://twitter.com/sbjsbd/status/1488952371539587076 read more
5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

The year 2021 left behind some huge storylines for investors. The investment themes may carry over into 2022, which could make some thematic ETFs worth considering in January and further into the year. Here is a look at five ETFs for investors to consider in 2022. read more
Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) on the dip. read more