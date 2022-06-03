Jimmy Fallon Debuts New 'Junk In My Frunk' Song To Highlight Key Feature Of Electric Vehicles

Combine the words trunk and frunk and you get the term frunk. Jimmy Fallon recently created a song paying tribute to the legend of the “frunk.”

What Happened: Fallon debuted a new song “Junk in my Frunk” performed by Swedish pop group Frunke (Fallon and Fallon). The song was written to highlight the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck from Ford Motor Company F.

“When the trunk’s in the front than the truck’s got frunk,” Fallon sings.

Fallon goes on to rhyme as many words as he can with frunk and trunk to describe the items that could be stored and/or transported in the front trunk of the F-150 Lightning.

“Gonna hit the road with my junk in the frunk.”

Listen to the song below.

My favorite Swedish pop group, Frünké, performs “Junk In My Frunk,” a song about the @Ford electric #F150Lightning and its Frunk, in partnership with @Ford. pic.twitter.com/dZCBiw92GQ — Fallon.eth (@jimmyfallon) May 31, 2022

Why It’s Important: The attention being put on the frunk by Ford and others could be another positive item for people considering a move to electric vehicles. Some electric vehicles have a frunk, offering additional storage space and cargo room.

Fallon said he was the owner of a gas-powered F-150 truck and is looking forward to a potential switch to the F-150 Lightning.

Ford recently launched a new advertising campaign called “What’s In The Frunk?” highlighting the front trunk space of both its Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.

As Benzinga previously reported, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is credited by many with first using the term frunk to describe the front trunk of a vehicle. Tesla has been using the term for years prior to Ford using it in marketing materials.

Early Tesla Model S vehicles were often highlighted for a large amount of space and the ability to fit multiple people inside. An October 2021 tweet titled “Floki Funkpuppy” featured Musk’s dog inside the frunk of a Tesla vehicle.